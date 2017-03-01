The Eddy Outdoor Beer Garden Scheduled To Open In Reno

We need more places like this in Reno…thanks to Northern Nevada Business Weekly, it looks like the river walk area will be one establishment happier this Spring/Summer with the opening of the Eddy, Reno’s first container and open outdoor beer garden! Set on nearly a half-acre lot near the south side of the Truckee River at 16 South Sierra St., next to the Wild River Grille and the Riverside Artist Lofts, this is part of a new trend which has been hitting the South and Midwest over the last several years whereby you take a park-like setting and set up an outdoor bar. Down south, these are popping up all over with the addition of a playground for the kids. These places are doing booming business, becoming the ‘meeting spot’ for families with kids for post-work happy hour imbibing. The only thing missing (on the surface) of the Eddy is the playground for the kids and killer food to go along with your post-work or weekend gathering!

While the folks who own and operate the seasonal Eddy have yet to decide on a firm opening date (thanks mother nature!), they project an opening sometime in April! Yea Spring~

