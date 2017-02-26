Rest In Peace Bill Paxton

Ummmm, major bummer this morning; I hate having to break news like this. I was hoping it was fake, but ABC News has confirmed its indeed true. Bill Paxton passed away this morning as a complication of surgery, not many details are available as I am writing this. Very sad news indeed.

Just a few highlights of Bill Paxton’s career real quick…

I, and maybe you too remember first seeing him as this guy… Chet, the mean, annoying, and hilarious big brother from Weird Science.

with the ultimate teenage brother revenge as seen here…