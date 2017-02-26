Rest In Peace Bill Paxton

Ummmm, major bummer this morning; I hate having to break news like this. I was hoping it was fake, but ABC News has confirmed its indeed true. Bill Paxton passed away this morning as a complication of surgery, not many details are available as I am writing this. Very sad news indeed.
Just a few highlights of Bill Paxton’s career real quick…
I, and maybe you too remember first seeing him as this guy… Chet, the mean, annoying, and hilarious big brother from Weird Science.
with the ultimate teenage brother revenge as seen here…
But that was just the beginning of a long, successful career with much bigger fish to fry… Like Alien
Or alongside Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon in Apollo 13
And of course, the movie we all knew the end to, but still managed to make this one of the biggest films ever made... Titanic
But I must admit, my favorite character, of the many Bill Paxton has played, was the fictional polygamist on Big Love
After all, it takes a real man to handle 3 wives 😉
RIP Bill Paxton!
