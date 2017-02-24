What Is In The KOZZ Love Fridge

It’s probably not weird that we do a quarterly cleanings of our office mini-fridges, whereby an email alert goes out on Monday telling all employees that everything in the fridge will be thrown away by the end of the week. This said, our cleansing happened a few weeks back and the fridge is beginning to refill.

I’m sure every office fridge has ‘odd’ items inside, however with all the interesting characters that roam around a radio station, does ours look weirdier than yours? I mean, what office fridge wouldn’t be complete without some soy sauce?

…and what office can go without some KFC buttery spread?

…and this one made me chuckle…a nice Tupperware container with a cutesy message for one of our more rockin’ jocks! The message just screams ‘I’M METAL!’, doesn’t it- haha!

Not sure if ‘fork inside’ was a helpful reminder or a warning!

