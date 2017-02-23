National Margarita Day (WEEK)! Who Has the Best Margaritas in Reno?

What a great thing to celebrate- the wonders of the Margarita!

So, that said and as we get to the weekend, who has the best Margaritas the Truckee Meadows?

I have to admit, I’m partial. I’ve sipped margaritas all over the US and Mexico. I’ve found some in the Truckee Meadows that I think are world class.

I’ve just noted a few of my favorites. I know it’s all about your personal taste and you have your own favorites.

Bottom Line…

LET’S PARTY!

Want to know where to get your taxes prepared for free in Reno? Click here~

