Where To Get Your Taxes Done For Free In Reno

I was always afraid that no matter how simple the forms were, I was gonna screw it up. I wasn’t gonna put the correct numbers on the correct lines. I could imagine the IRS showing up at the radio station to put me in shackles and drag me away. Things have changed! So, when exactly did April 15 become tax day? Looking back in history, the filing deadline for individuals was March 1 in 1913 (the first year of a federal income tax), and was changed to March 15 in 1918 and again to April 15 in 1955. Because April 15th falls on a Saturday, the deadline has been delayed til Monday, April 17th.

…and that time is getting closer! But, you don’t have to let it scare you.

There’s a lot of FREE help out there to get your taxes done.

There are all kind of folks out there that will help you with your taxes, for FREE. Including the IRS! Check out this link.

The IRS have certified volunteers that help low to moderate income taxpayers of any age. They also have certified volunteers that give special attention to those 60 years of age and older…

Also, the Community Service Agency is here with FREE help.

There’s FREE help at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Even if I didn’t owe money to the IRS, I’ve always had to pay someone to prepare my taxes. I’ve already mentioned that it could be the “EZ Whatever” form, I’m just not bright enough to do it myself. Now, there are quality folks that will help for free!

GOOD LUCK!!!

