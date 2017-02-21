Metal’s most beloved band?

KOZZ was one of the first and only radio station’s in America to play Iron Maiden on the radio. Iron Maiden played Reno, Nevada several times in the 1980’s and soon they will hit 4 cities all within a car ride from here. Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, Adrian Smith, Dave Murray, and Janick Gers bring the “Book of Souls World Tour” to San Bernardino, Las Vegas, Oakland and Salt Lake City. Fans of “Eddie” (their 10 foot tall mascot) will not be disappointed. Get your tix to Iron Maiden here: Iron Maiden/ Book of Souls World Tour