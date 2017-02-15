Motorcycle Riding In Reno And The New Bike Dilemma

Decisions, Decisions, Decisions…here’s my current ride:

It’s a great bike and I love it! But I’m thinking about getting a new one. I ride a 2013 Harley Davidson FLTRX. It’s known as a Road Glide. In fact, it’s my third Road Glide. My non-third world dilemma? Do I buy a new 2017 Road Glide or do I do a little up-grade on this one and have ‘Berto paint it?

Ya see, my bike has less that 40,000 mile on it. Good power. Solid motor. Runs good. Only a few more things I’d still like to do to it. All around, it’s a very solid bike. Ride it pretty much every day. There really is no good reason to get rid of it. Except…I kinda, want the new one!

Now, the new 2017 Road Glide has a number of new upgrades. Including a new, more powerful type of engine and a better, smoother suspension. Frankly, it’s a safer bike all the way around. Plus, it has a pretty cool communications system. And… it’s NEW!

I realize that this is not a “life or death, world hunger, what am i gonna do now” kinda of dilemma. But, it is my dilemma.