Last Minute Valentine’s Ideas For Active Reno Family Members

Have you picked out the perfect Valentine’s Day present yet? I know…sometimes it’s a tough call as to what to get for that special someone. Whether your relationship is new or long standing, getting the right Valentine’s Day gift can be difficult! Tired of picking out the usual? You know what I mean…flowers, candy, going out to a nice dinner…the same old thing, right? In no way am I an expert, but, here’s a few ideas:

Going out to dinner is a great gift, but, the same old places can be boring! Here’s someplace you might not know of. Get out of town…go to the North Shore of Lake Tahoe! The Soule Domain has a wide variety of top quality dishes that are sure to please any palate. They’ve been there since 1985 and Charlie Soule is a genius in the kitchen. Small, intimate and cozy, it’s a great place for any taste. Voted Best Place to take a Date for 15 years in a row, the romantic setting combined with the innovative menu make dining at The Soule Domain a memorable experience.

Does sports appeal to your special someone? What about something from our local sports teams? Support the Wolf Pack, Reno Aces or Reno Bighorns. Lots of great apparel to choose from for all of our local teams would make a great gift for the sports-centric special person in your life.

Active? Take that special someone skiing at any one of the fabulous local resorts. Other alternatives would be hiking or snow shoeing. If you don’t have your own gear, rentals are available at any of the great sporting goods shops in the area, such as Bobo’s Mogul Mouse.

Want to pamper that special someone? There’s nothing like a Spa treatment or a massage. Lots of local choices are available. There’s also a manicure or pedicure. Check out SOAK! Have a cocktail while your loved one gets pampered or join in yourself.

Make this Valentine’s Day special by doing something different. It’s a great way to show you care and that you took the time to think about something new and fun!

