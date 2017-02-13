Metallica Spring-Summer-Fall 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

Metallica much? If you are a fan of hard and heavy, and love it loud, time to take a road trip as Metallica doesn’t have a Reno date listed on its first batch of tour stops. However, Metallica will be rockin’ the West Coast toward the tail end of the tour. Here’s what we know:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium
June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High
June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
June 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete de Quebec
June 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
There ya have it! Check out Metallica.com for more info, tickets and details.
We Want To Send You To See John Fogerty In Vegas. Click To Find Out More!