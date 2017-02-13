Metallica Spring-Summer-Fall 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

February 13, 2017
Metallica much? If you are a fan of hard and heavy, and love it loud, time to take a road trip as Metallica doesn’t have a Reno date listed on its first batch of tour stops. However, Metallica will be rockin’ the West Coast toward the tail end of the tour. Here’s what we know:

May 10Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
May 12Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 14East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 17Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
May 19Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 21Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium
June 4St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
June 7Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High
June 11Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 14San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 16Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 18Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
July 5Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
July 7Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
July 9Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
June 12Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
July 14Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete de Quebec
June 16Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 19Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
August 4Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6San Diego, CA – Petco Park
August 9Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
August 14Vancouver, BC – BC Place
August 16Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

There ya have it! Check out Metallica.com for more info, tickets and details.

