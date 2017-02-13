John Fogerty- Fortunate Son- Live in Las Vegas- Get Qualified!!

COMPLETE RULES

Win A Chance To See John Fogerty-Fortunate Son In Concert At The Wynn In Las Vegas!

Just Listen Weekdays With Your Local’s Only Morning Show For Jave Patterson To Announce The Ccr Song Of The Day, When You Hear That Song Play With Max Volume From 2p-7p Be Caller 11 , And Your In To Win The Grand Prize!

Grand Prize Includes 2 Tickets To See John Fogerty-Fortunate Son In Concert, A 1-Night Stay And A $300 Gift Card!

You Can Get Tickets At Wynnlasvegas.Com To See John Fogerty-Fortunate Son In Concert Performing Live March 3rd – 11th And May 19th-28th!