Four Iconic Reno Restaurants

Are these the most iconic restaurant’s in Reno? Some might say so (what say you?) and I would agree. Click on the pic to link to their websites to find out more about these historically significant places!

The best lunch I’ve had in a long time? Go check out Coney Island Bar and Grill off Prater in Sparks! They’ve got great food and a welcoming bar staff. This place is a family owned Reno institution and has been here over three generations, since 1946! With bartenders named ‘Slim’ and ‘Mike’, what’s not to love! Oh yea, the patio is very nice too and should be open this spring, when the weather warms up. The patio is where they BBQ the tri-tip and other grilled items. Plus if you like playing horseshoes, they’ve got a pit for that too! By the way, here’s a suggestion to try… I had the tri-tip sandwich with pesto, onion soup and a salad with a home made homemade Coney Island dressing, witch they bottle and sell.

Looking for the best meatloaf in Reno? Check out this iconic joint, founded in 1962 (pic says ’56, but their Facebook says ’62) and still run by the Paine family today. Not only is their meatloaf amazing, but their breakfast specials are off the hook and dirt cheap as well! Looking for late night munchies? The Gold & Silver Club on 4th is open 24/7…to quote their website, ‘They Never Close’.

Basque cuisine is somewhat of a novelty for Reno, as you might not find many true, authentic Basque restaurant’s in most American cities. Louis’ Basque Corner on 4th street is a true, iconic original established in Reno way back in ’67 by Louis and Lorraine Erreguible, Louis being an emigrant from Mauleon, Basses Pyrenees, France, and a World War II veteran. His pride shows in the interesting, delicious food they serve.

Casale’s Half Way Club, also on East 4ht street lays warranted claim to being ‘Reno’s Oldest Restaurant’. Established way back in 1937! In fact, Mama Inez Stempeck, owner and cook just celebrated 90 years! This is one of those places that even some Reno locals don’t know about, however online reviews still show that Casale’s has some of the best, most authentic Italian food in the area!

Check Out These Other, Lesser-known Reno Eateries