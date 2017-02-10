Popular Reno Restaurant Gets Face Lift

The downtown trifecta of the Silver Legacy, Eldorado and Circus Circus have been experiencing a ton of growth and updates lately, including revamped rooms and new places to grub. The most recent face lift is complete at the place formerly known as Kokopellis and Art Gecko, an interesting blend of both sushi and Mexican food.

While the names have changed, most of the idea remains the same: Mexican and sushi, with some interesting new items added to the menu. The look, however has changed completely as they pretty much gutted the place leaving a far less claustrophobic feel to the establishment and complimented by an entertaining, energetic bar staff where the guys are fun and the girls are HOT!

I was fortunate to receive an invite to their grand opening media night at the all new EL JEFE’S CANTINA and KANPAI SUSHI and captured some pix of unique food items. Unfortunately, one of the highlight items, a guacamole with pork belly was consumed so quickly that my phone couldn’t capture the awesomeness of this dish. Here are some that made the ‘roll’:

Foodie much? CLICK HERE- You might like these lesser known places around town!