Burning Man Community Gathers at Morris Burner Hostel in Reno for Cancer Benefit!

I get asked all the time to be involved or help out with so many benefits or fund raisers and I wish I had time to do them all. However I always help out in some way to all requests, that’s what I do. This one hit home and I jumped in the first mutant vehicle I could, to join in. As you may know, Reno, Nevada is the Burning Man 24/7 outpost to the Playa.

Saturday Night Feb 4th, a gathering of Burners joined forces to help two beloved Burners; Marshall and Roger. I (Max Volume) opened the show with some “Monster Truck Acoustic Guitar ©” and then King Finger played and tore it up. From there the crowd went out into the backyard of the Morris (or as they called the “Reno Playa”) for a force majeure performance from “Controlled Burn”. Then “Navigator Rick” aka “The Saxman” led an all star blues jam. To everyone’s delight, playa darlings “The Black Rock City All Stars” finished off the evening by showing the crowd what it is all about! Help support Roger and Marshall by clicking on these links:

https://www.gofundme.com/rogman

https://www.gofundme.com/marshall-s-melanoma-mindfunk

