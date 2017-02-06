The Best Movies Filmed In Reno

We live in such a beautiful area, and over the years Hollywood has taken note! Here are some of the most famous flicks filmed right here in the Truckee Meadows:

KINGPIN: Arguably, the best (or at least most well known) movie shot in and around Reno has to be a toss up between Kingpin, starring the completely crazy Randy Quaid and Woody Harrelson and shot back in 1996 and Clint Eastwood’s 1989 flick PINK CADILLAC. Kingpin was a comedy revolving around pro-bowlers playing for money and featured shots of the Silver Legacy and the infamous National Bowling Stadium. The latter Pink Cadillac was more of a journey through Northern Nevada and included scenes from Fallon, Carson City and Fernley, along with the Nugget in Sparks and the downtown Reno arch.

THE MISFITS: Big star power helped anchor this 1961 movie including Marilyn Monrow and Clark Gable. The movie, in case you haven’t seen it, has plenty of 1960’s downtown Reno footage along with a bit shot out at Pyramid Lake. The film starts as Marilyn files for divorce at the Washoe County Courthouse and promptly tosses her wedding ring into the Truckee river.

LOVE RANCH: This sleazy 2010 flick focuses on the life and times of the Mustang Ranch brothel owner and stars included Joe Pesci and Helen Mirren. Obvious footage of the Mustang Ranch permeates the movie, as well as shots near the Reno arch.

THE MUPPETS: While still reeling from the effects of the financial crash of 2008, this 2011 movie was funny for some and too close to home for others, playing up the stereotype of Reno being the place where ‘dreams come to die’ as Fozzy Bear is found in his new profession: a washed up comedian working at the Bonanza Casino. The crew filmed shots at the actual casino, however changed the name of the venue.

THE COOLER: Who knew William H. Macy graced our fine city with his presence? This 2003 flick also included stars Alec Baldwin and Maria Bello. While the movie is mostly based in Vegas, the shots were filmed in the now defunct Golden Phoenix (now known as The Montage high rise condo complex). Yes, you can see the Golden Phoenix logo in many of the movies scenes.

There were others, but those might be the most well known.

Are These The Best Lesser-Known Dining Spots In Reno?