‘Big’ Mike is well known in the building to be lactose intolerant (er, uh…if it wasn’t well known before, it is now- sorry Mike!) so why he would dream of trying a place like Creme Cafe is beyond me. This is a newer joint in town that serves exceptional, artistic food and can be a hot spot in MidTown for lunch. Try the Nawlins inspired Beignet for dessert if you have tummy room for ’em!