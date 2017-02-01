7) Wong’s Genghis Khan

What’s this, a place that doesn’t specialize in Mexican Food?! Ken ‘The Blues Man’ says his favorite underrated spot is Wong’s, especially for lunch partaking in the buffet. Experience has shown me that often, you play ‘stomach roulette’ when choosing to hit up an Asian buffet, however having been to Wong’s I can attest that they do a darn good job. And because the joint is fairly hidden in an industrial park, off the beaten path of major roadways, it is an underrated hidden gem. Try the fried shrimp!