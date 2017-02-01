4) Murrieta’s

Jamie loves Mexican…and when she’s making a choice for the best she chooses Murrieta’s. Being a conissour of Chili Verde, I can agree; they do have some damned fine Mexican food here. I was first introduced to Murrieta’s (and Abondogas soup- think Mexican meatball) by having lunch at their original location down by the airport on Peckham and Neil road. They’ve since branched out and now have a few locations, including one down on South Virginia, across from In-N-Out Burger and the older one in my old hood next to the D’Andrea subdivision on Vista as seen below.