3) Rickshaw Asian Bistro

Our resident vixen Deidra says that the new(er) Rickshaw on Longley has the best sushi in Reno. I’ve tried the older Rickshaw down on S. Virginia in the Big 5 shopping center and was under-impressed, however it may be due to the lingering trauma that still exists when the Paddy portion of the old Rickshaw Paddy left the business and they went from an interesting fusion of Japanese/Irish fare to just sushi. This said, I haven’t tried the Longley location yet, so I’ll give Deidra the benefit of the doubt!