Alex is one of our sales guys here at the station and, being of Latin decent has a keen palate for great Mexican food. If he likes it, it’s GOT to be good. According to Alex, Ebenezer’s has the best dang Tortas north of the border. Now, I’ve never tried them, so I personally don’t know how they are but I’m ready to find out. The original location (pictured below) is about as quaint as they come. I also understand they’ve recently opened a second joint in Sparks on Prater near the Dairy Queen.