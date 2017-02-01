10) Tacos El Rey

Here’s my personal pick. Prior to my leaving, when our offices were up on the hill (Sutro and McCarran) my go-to spot for lunch on the cheap was Tacos El Rey as it was a short drive down the hill. Some had warned me that I was taking my life into my own hands as rumor had it, someone actually died after eating bad shellfish from this location, however my personal experience was always pleasurable, getting the combo plate with one taco, one enchilada and one sope, rice and beans for just $5.00! Tacos El Rey now has three locations including the original. Find ’em at MaeAnne and McCarran in the Safeway shopping center and down south in the Total Wine and Fitness (it’s a joke, folks) center! Kinda like Betos, only cheaper.