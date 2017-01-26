How Dangerous Is Online Dating In Nevada?

Uh oh, Nevada is on another ranking list, and this is one we would rather not place in the ‘Top 5’ as it is a map of the safest and least safe states in the country for online dating.

Yep, we rank #5 out of 50 states in the USA based on online dating safety, and we’d rather be at the bottom of the list as we are the 5th most dangerous! The story/study, published January 24th of 2017 shows some of the highest STD (sexually transmitted disease) and violent crime rates in the nation. How did the study come up with the numbers? SafeWise and HighSpeedInternet.com teamed up to overlay and analyze the most recent FBI violent crime and cyber crime data along with state by state STD rates from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and presto, we are up there as far as fear factor is concerned.

We are only ‘out-dangered’ by New Mexico, Louisiana, Alaska and Washington DC.

How about we swipe left on this story?

