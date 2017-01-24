Lemmon Valley Gets New Restarurant

While some grow, others simply go away. Remember Heidi’s on Virginia near the old Park Lane Mall anyone? Over the years, we’ve seen quite a few breakfast/lunch eateries grow quite a bit here in the Truckee Meadows. Places like the Red Hut (still make the morning pilgrimage to the location up on Kingsbury Grade whenever I stay in South Lake Tahoe before heading back home- the homemade waffle is amazing!) and Squeeze Inn who experienced much success up at the lake before moving into the valley come immediately to mind.

Great ‘greasy spoon’ options are few up in the north valley’s of Reno, however your options are now a bit more plentiful as Peg’s Glorified Ham and Eggs is set to open on Lemmon Drive tomorrow (Wednesday, January 25th) in the same shopping center as Big Lots.

Of course Peg’s original location downtown has long been noted as a fine place to grab that morning grub and mimosa, and it appears that they are taking over the Truckee Meadows as the Lemmon Valley location will be their 7th spot in town!

