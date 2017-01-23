What A Lake Tahoe Storm Ski Day Looks Like

Not sure what you woke up to, but here is my front courtyard this morning!

Now that the “touristas” have left the Tahoe area (for the most part, and for now), and we’ve had a chain of great snow producing storms, it’s time to hit the hill! As one might imagine, it’s a great time to be a powder hound with abundant snow covering our local resorts.

I’m still going to wait a week before hitting local favorite Mount Rose as they still need some time to get the Chutes fully open, but they along with Sugar Bowl, Squaw and Alpine Meadows are all on my ‘short list’ of resorts to visit this season, which by the looks of it will be a long one!

That said, my first time on the mountain this season was this last weekend. I took my wife and 15 year old ‘knuckle dragger’ up to Diamond Peak to take advantage of the short break in systems and wow, what an epic afternoon! All parts of the resort had amazing coverage with plenty of pow, even on the groomers (however I tend to stay in the trees, especially on overcast and/or snowy days). My wife lasted one run as she tends to be more of an aerobic skier, ie. she sticks to fast tracking on the groomed runs to get her heart rate up and has a tough time dealing with below 29 degree temps. Truth be known, my wife prefers spring skiing with a bloody mary or mimosa between runs…a “fair weather” skier of sorts. My son and I prefer it steep and deep and try to get in ‘just one more run’ every time we get to the bottom.

Enjoy some of the amazing photos posted below which I was able to capture as we came out of the trees on our last run up at Diamond Peak. This view is intimidating to see in a picture, but even more so with the dire predictions of an impending blizzard, thus the reason we left shortly after taking these ominous pix to make it over the pass before being stuck up there. To put it into perspective, this was taken at 3:38 p.m. and the storm was predicted to hit the area by 4, so reality stuck and it was time to bolt.

