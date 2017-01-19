Where Does Reno Rank On America’s List Of The Windiest Cities

Those of us who have lived here for any length of time know how windy it can often get in Reno, especially in the spring and summer, but just how windy is it here compared to other U.S. cities?

When I spent my two-and-a-half years in purgatory (aka Lubbock, Texas), I was often reminded of just how windy that city was as many residents there sincerely thought nobody could hold a candle (so to speak) to the seemingly constant winds found there on the very flat South Plain cotton fields. I would retort by informing them of the windy summers spent in Reno and dust storms out on the playa during Burning Man. Alas, being a prideful Texas town, they never bought my stories.

Now, bear in mind this isn’t a ‘Windiest City Of All Time’ report, but rather a weather look back at the year 2016 with regard to wind. The company CoreLogic performed the analysis based on several criteria including the number of strong wind events and total force from sustained winds over 60 miles per hour. So, you might think that Chicago, dubbed ‘The Windy City’ would consistently rank at #1, or at least in the top 5 due to its being in the Mid-West Plains, however it surprisingly isn’t in the top 10!

So, where did Reno rank among the wind? How about a solid #2! Oddly of all places, Nashville ranked as the #1 windiest city in the U.S. in 2016 with 21 wind related events and maximum winds of 72 miles per hour, which is pretty damned hard!

