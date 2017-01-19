Utah Pet Gives New Meaning To The Term “Lucky Dog”

You’ve heard the saying ‘curiosity killed the cat’, but usually dogs are just too dang smart (unless they are chasing tires) to get in a pickle like this lady did!

A foxhound named Mary (not pictured above) took a hike in Utah recently and somehow became stranded for two days in the freezing temperatures, perched on a cliff some 60 feet above the valley below.

Rescuers tried many ways to coax the pooch to safety, but she wasn’t having any of it. The two days of isolated fear probably had a lot to do with the dogs stress level, however when the pets owner finally showed up, Mary felt comfortable enough to let down her doggie guard long enough to allow rescuers to rappel down the cliff, fit Mary with a harness and lower her to safety.

