What The Least Expensive Home For Sale In Reno Looks Like

According to Realtor.com, the least expensive home in Reno is up for grabs for only $25,000! This 1946 classic is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 910 square foot home currently without power or active plumbing. What an inspection might show is anybody’s guess and the residence is being sold ‘as is’.

Unfortunately for prospective home flippers, the home isn’t really in the most desirable of ‘hoods’, just off Oddie near the Livestock Event center, however could be a good fix-er-upper for those wanting to rent to college kids due to its proximity to the university a few miles away. On just over a half acre lot, the property alone might be worth more than the actual dwelling.

Here’s what it looks like:

