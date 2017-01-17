Young Blood Is The Fountain Of Youth

Are these the new vampires of the Pacific? Does it really matter the age of the donor when it comes to a blood transfusion? According to one new California start-up company, age does matter!

According to a story on Yahoo, Ambrosia is the tech company betting on ‘suckers wisdom’ that blood from younger participants will be a virtual ‘fountain of youth’ for older recipients, at a cost of just $8000! Science says there is still little to no proof that this idea of getting a young plasma transfusion into the body of a 35+ individual will actually do anything radical. In fact, there is a bit of downside to getting a plasma infusion when one isn’t necessarily needed, including hives and, more severely, the potential of deadly infections.

What’s the old saying…’There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute’?

Check Out The Five Times Reno Made National News Due To Disaster