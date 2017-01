Official Rules – Shark Tank Experience- PBR 2017

8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27

BEGINNING TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH 2017 AND CONTINUING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH 2017, KOZZ LISTENERS 21 AND OLDER CAN WIN A 4 PACK OF TICKETS TO THE 2017 PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS EVENT AT LAWLOR EVENTS CENTER ON FEBRUARY 4TH 2017 .ARV: $120.00 AND QUALIFY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A GRAND PRIZE OF A SHARK TANK EXPERIENCE FOR 4 AT THE PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS EVENT . PRIZES PROVIDED BY PBR FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES. ARV: $260.00 TO QUALIFY, LISTEN WEEKDAYS BETWEEN 6A AND 9A TO 105.7 KOZZ, WHEN PROMPTED BE CALLER #11 AT 775-793-1057. YOU WILL BE GIVEN A TOPIC TO TALK ABOUT FOR 30 SECONDS. MAKE IT TO 30 SECONDS AND YOU WIN FOUR TICKETS TO THE PBR AND ARE QUALIFIED FOR THE GRAND PRIZE. IF YOU DON’T, WE WILL TAKE THE NEXT CALLER UNTIL SOMEONE CAN TALK ABOUT THE TOPIC GIVEN FOR 30 SECONDS.ONE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE CHOSEN AT RANDOM FROM ALL QUALIFIERS ON MONDAY JANUARY 23rd 2017. WINNER WILL BE NOTIFIED VIA PHONE. WINNER MUST BE 21 OR OLDER, NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. WINNER MUST PROVIDE A VALID U.S. GOVERNMENT ISSUED PHOTO ID TO CLAIM PRIZES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. PRIZE IS NOT REDEEMABLE FOR CASH. PRIZE IS NON-TRANSFERABLE . SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SUBSTITUTE PRIZE OF ANOTHER OF EQUAL OR GREATER VALUE. RULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. ENTRANTS AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS LOTUS RADIO CORP., PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS AND ALL PARTICIPATING SPONSORS, THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, AGENTS, STAFF, ADMINISTRATORS, ASSIGNS FROM ANY AND ALL LIABILITY, LOSS, COST, DAMAGE, INJURY OR DEATH, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES ARISING OUT OF, RELATING TO OR IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION/CONTEST AND/OR ACCEPTING THE PRIZE. IF THE ACCUMULATIVE VALUE OF PRIZES WON ACROSS ALL LOTUS RADIO CORP. STATIONS IN THE CALENDAR YEAR IS GREATER THAN $600, WINNER RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL APPLICABLE TAXES INCLUDING FEDERAL INCOME TAXES. EMPLOYEES, THOSE DOMICILED WITH, AND THE IMMEDIATE FAMILIES OF EMPLOYEES OF LOTUS RADIO CORP., PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS , RADIO STATIONS LICENSED IN THE RENO TSA AS DEFINED BY NEILSON AND PARTICIPATING SPONSORS ARE INELIGIBLE. THESE RULES ARE AVAILABLE AT THE KOZZ STUDIOS LOCATED AT 690 EAST PLUMB LANE SUITE 100, RENO NV 89512