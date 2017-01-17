Cleaning Your Home Office Can Make You A Millionaire!

The recent Pacific Northwest snow storms have caused a bit of havoc for many, however one Oregon man had a bit of good fortune thanks to being snowed in and unable to leave his home!

Having some extra time on his hands, Joemel Panisa decided to use the time wisely and clean his home office. During cleaning, he noticed a lotto ticket he had purchased almost a year ago. Upon inspection, he realized his ticket was an exact match for the big million-dollar win!

Also, as an added stroke of good fortune he discovered the ticket just eight days before it was due to expire. If he had waited a week, he would have forfeited the entire pot!

According to ABC News, Joemel is now the fourth million dollar winner in Oregon since the game went online back in 2010.

