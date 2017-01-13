Largest One Day Snowfall Total In Reno History

Wow, what a winter blast in Reno over the last week! With enough snow here to make a lasting mess, how did the recent valley snowfall of 4-6 inches rank with regard to the ‘biggies’ over the years?

I moved here back in 1999, so I was lucky to have missed the biggest of them all however do vividly remember the many times there was comedy out the window, watching vehicles lame duck attempts to drive up the hill from McCarran to Sutro when we resided in the ‘Adobe Mud Palace Of Love’, including the 16-incher that happened in 2004, which I still blame on former employee Ryan Giles who had just relocated from Minnesota to Nevada the summer prior and whom I proudly told ‘…we rarely get more than a few inches every winter and even then, it’s melted by noon…’!

Here are the top 5 biggest snowfalls in Reno according to our friends at the RGJ:

1. Jan. 17, 1916: 22.5 inches

2. Jan. 12, 1911: 19.7 inches

3. Feb. 16, 1990: 18 inches

4. Dec. 30, 2004: 16.4 inches (I was here!)

5. Nov. 10, 1985: 15.2 inches

How About The Five Snowiest Winters In Tahoe?