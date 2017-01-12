The Five Snowiest Winters In Tahoe

While the “Blizzard Of ’17” snow total amounts are still coming in and this will no doubt go down as one of the biggest in history, there have been several times over the decades when the Tahoe/Truckee area has been buried under many (10+) feet of snow. According to Sierra Snow, here are the five biggest winters in the recorded history of the area:





5) The winter of 1894/1895: This one started early. By the first official day of winter, Truckee residents has already shoveled over 80 inches of snow off their drives, and the snow pack exceeded 10 feet up near Donner summit. By the end of January 1895, nearly 22 feet had fallen at Donner summit! In December and January of that season, the area had experienced more than an entire winters worth of the white stuff! All in all, more than 57 feet of snow fell in the area!

4) ‘The Great Snow Blockade of 1890: After two years of smoke and dry weather, Tahoe residents were ready for some needed moisture, and boy did they get their wish! By January 1st, 22 feet had fallen at Donner Pass. Mid-January, the snow levels had impact on a series of train cattle car derailments, which brought thousands of men out to help clear up the mess, thus ‘Snow Blockade’. All said, in the end crews battled through nearly 65 feet of snow on the tracks!

3) The 1880 ‘Hell On The Hill’: This mess started with nearly 10 feet of fresh up at Blue Canyon on Christmas day 1879. Then, by the end of January temperatures added to the misery with Truckee reporting 20 below temps and Boca clocking in a 35 below zero! Then, as has sometimes happened when spring approaches, a freak April storm dumped some 16 feet of powder at Donner between the 20th and 23rd. 65.25 feet of snow (with April totals alone coming in at 25 feet) was the final tally.

2) The Storms Of 1952: While the year started clear, the temperatures reached near record lows at 18 below in Truckee and 42 below at Boca. Then the back-to-back storms started rolling in starting in mid-January when a passenger train became stuck, leaving passengers stranded for three days with little food, water or warmth. While some suffered from smoke inhalation, fortunately there were no casualties. The winter of ’52 ranked #2 in the total amount of snowfall at Donner summit with 67.7 feet measured!

1) Sierra’s Snowiest Winter- 1938: Much like many winters out here, the season started mild and moist, but by Valentine’s Day the summit had 20 feet of powder. Storms continued to roll in during the months of March and April and, when all was said and done the record year measured 68.25 feet!

