Five Times Reno Made National News Due To A Local Disaster

Much like any other city in the United States, Reno has been cast in an unfortunate shadow several times over the last many years due to a local disaster, natural or otherwise. Here are some of the biggies according to Only In Your State:

1) The Thanksgiving Day Auto Massacre of 1980: This crazy woman, Priscilla Ford thought it would be a good idea to drive her old lady car (Lincoln Continental) into a crowd of tourists, killing seven and injuring twenty-three! This was a time when locals pretty much avoided going downtown in Reno due to the congestion from outside visitors. Priscilla was convicted and sentenced to death. She remained on death row until 2005 when she passed away due to complications from emphysema.

2) The Galaxy Airlines Crash From Reno/Tahoe International Airport: This 1985 incident took the lives of all but one of the seventy-one passengers on board. George Lamson Jr. was only 17 at the time, visiting Reno with his father to watch Superbowl 19, ski and gamble. Seconds after takeoff, the Galaxy Airlines flight crash and burned only a few miles south of the airport. The location of the crash is where Home Depot currently sits down near South Virginia and Neil Road.

3) The 2007 Mizpah Hotel Fire: Twelve people lost their lives when a hotel mattress was set ablaze in the hallway of this historic hotel. Valerie Moore pled guilty and is serving twelve consecutive life sentences for the crime.

4) 2011 Reno Air Races Tragedy: The Galloping Ghost, a vintage WWII-era P-51 Mustang air racer, crashed into spectators at this annual event, killing eleven and injuring sixty-nine others. Many of us thought this certainly spelled the end for the Air Races, however they continue to this day and still provide plenty of great, high risk, high skill entertainment for families and flight enthusiasts alike!

5) The 2011 Caughlin Ranch Reno Fire: This massive fire, sparked by a downed power line and exacerbated by high winds destroyed over 20 structures and forced almost ten-thousand to evacuate the area.

(bonus) The 2016 Little Valley Fire: While going into the weekend of October 13th, 2016 high winds exacerbated a controlled burn fire area and turned it into a blaze, destroying twenty-two homes (including Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof’s brand new home) and forcing the evacuation of many. Thankfully, hard rain on Friday the 14th helped firefighters battle the blaze that jumped northward across Mt. Rose Highway early in the day.

