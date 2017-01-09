Frankly, we don’t have a ton of ultra-famous celebrity status individuals buried in our region of Northern Nevada, but there are a few worthy of mention.

Perhaps due to our proximity to Carson City, the bulk of notable souls who have found final rest are people who spent a good part of their lives in government and politics. That said, here are a few other folks who were well known in their time buried in Reno, Carson City, Genoa and surrounding areas:

Jon “Snowshoe Thompson” Torsteinson was a ski pioneer. Being a Norwegian born American, Jon is considered by many to be the father of California (and Nevada) skiing. Between 1856 and 1876 he delivered mail on a route between Genoa and Placerville, then later up to VC. Wow, what a grueling task! Jon would use hand build snowshoes that measured to be 10 feet tall, and a single rigid pole to steady himself when necessary. He went on to teach others how to make these unique ‘snowshoes’ (we now call skis). Jon was so bold that he once rescued someone stuck in his cabin by amputating the individuals legs because he realized frostbite had set in. He did this by hiking from the cabin out to get chloroform, then hiked back in to administer and amputate himself! You can check out a statue of Jon there in Genoa along with a monument for Jon up at the Carson pass.

Rick Kane was an NFL player and is buried at Mountain View here in Reno. Prior to his work in the automotive industry, Rick played for the Lions and Redskins as a running back for 9 seasons, from 1977 to 1985.

Dat-So-La-Lee Louisa Keyser was an Indian basket maker…and not just any basket maker, mind you. She is probably the most famous basket maker the world has ever known. Having made only about 300 baskets in her lifetime, they were exceptional works of art in both design and quality. In 1999, her weaved baskets were valued at over $300,000 a piece! She’s buried at the Old Stewart Indian Cemetery down in Carson City.

Johnny A. Murf was best known as the dad on Family Movers. While Johnny had his own ‘Johnny Murf Show’, he also appeared on the Jackie Gleason Show between 1975 and 1981. He is buried at the Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City.

Cuba Island Crutchfield was an exceptional trick roper, and cousin of the legendary Will Rogers. Cuba performed with the likes of Harry Houdini, Enrico Caruso, Eddie Cantor and Mae West to name a few and even had a few stints in Hollywood silent films.

Frederick Bennett Balzar can be credited with a lot of things, namely being the governor to sign the open gambling law and six week divorce law, both of which can be enjoyed in the Silver State to this day! He’s buried at the Masonic Memorial Gardens right here in Reno.

Check out Find A Grave for other interesting folks buried here in the Truckee Meadows and down south near Las Vegas.

