Reno has fast become a culinary destination of sorts. Now, you can go unique and exclusive (foo-foo) or down to nuts-and-bolts basics when it comes to food, however I’ve always felt it is tough to screw up a hamburger!

I looked to both Foursquare and Yelp to try and find out what Reno diners thought about our local burger flair (flare?), and was surprised at some of the differences and similarities between both user-review lists. Frankly, I don’t know that chain establishments (while good) should even really be considered because they lack the human touch of creativity that some stand alone restaurants offer.

The top of the crop on both lists appears to be the burger made at Midtown Eats, which ranked at #1 on Foursquare and #3 on Yelp.

Another name that appeared with great reviews on both sites is Juicy’s Giant Hamburgers (#3 on Foursquare and #5 on Yelp). Juicy’s was a Reno stand-alone on Wells for many years and that location did, in fact rank higher in customer satisfaction than their newer location down on South McCarran.

Looking for a more healthy burger? How about the Turkey Burger from Archie’s, across from the University up on North Virginia. Archie’s came in at #4 on Foursquare and #6 on Yelp. Our very own Ken Allen suggested to try the patty melt at Archie’s as well, and always trust a tubby friend when it comes to food reviews!

And finally, what did Yelp users proclaim as their number 1? That honor goes to Beefy’s in Midtown. I hear that not only are their burgers amazing, but that they also make the best milkshake in the meadows…ah, MILKSHAKES…but that’s for another blog.

