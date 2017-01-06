Get Sandbags Now And Prepare For High Water In Reno

With another major weather event on the horizon, we collectively hope for something that WON’T resemble the ’97 event:

Here in Reno, we aren’t immune to natural disasters. Earthquakes, forest fires, lightning strikes, blizzards and yes, floods have all caused damage in the Truckee Meadows over the years.

Sandbag locations have been set up all over town, and especially in Sparks where the river will get dangerously high. Get your sandbags at the following locations and remember, ‘fail to prepare…prepare to fail’:

3 South Stanford Way (near Fly High Trampoline Park), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

690 Kresge Lane (near Clark Pest Control), 24 Hours

704 Spice Islands Drive (Cottonwood Park), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1455 Deming Way (near Graphic Design), 24 Hours

2255 Larkin Circle (near Silver State International), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Remember the massive New Year’s flood of 1997? Check out the pictures below…