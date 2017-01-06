Every state has their share of rich versus poor cities, but what is the poorest in Nevada?

Unfortunately for us here in the north, the town that tops the list is fairly close by. Silver Springs, the area surrounding Lake Lahontan ranks as the worst, according to Roadsnacks .

How did Silver Springs obtain this unfortunate honor? The survey ranked the areas by population, poverty level and overall unemployement. Silver Springs population is just over 5500, however 25% are at or below the poverty level and 27% are unemployed.

Laughlin ranked at #2 and Sunrise Manor at #3, both down near Lost Wages (Las Vegas) to the south.

Also unfortunate for us northerners, both Fallon and Carson City ranked in the top 10 of the worst!