What Did Nevada Google More Than Any Other State In 2016

Random thoughts jump into our brains- we Google them! Need an answer to a question or just want to find out how to spell something? Google it! Heard about a celebrity death and want the facts? Google it! Need directions across town or across the country and want to find the best route or how long it will take to get there? Just Google IT!

Yep, we all use Google a lot…and NO, this is not an intentional add for Google. The ‘brainiacs’ online recently searched for what we searched for in 2016 and found the biggest searched for terms, which interestingly differed by state.

Here are some highlights revealed by the Estately blog:

Dead celebs got a lot of traction! Up in Minnesota, the top Googled term was Prince, Indiana’s was Florence Henderson and Wyoming’s was Gene Wilder…and in Tennessee, the top Google search was ‘Mr. T’s Dead’ (he’s NOT, BTW- I guess they were just making sure!).

The election had a ton of traction as New Jersey Googled Donald Trump more than any other state! Those crazy Alaskans Googled ‘Pizzagate’, the conspiracy theory more than anything else.

California is a state in a ‘state of depression’ as ‘2016 Worst Year Ever’ was the most Googled topic.

And anything sports related also had some traction, with Ohio residents Googling ‘3-1 lead’, a reference to the Cavs in the NBA finals in June and the Indians in November.

So what…or WHO did we in Nevada Google more than anything else in 2016? Ah, that honor goes to our ‘golden’ boy Colin Kaepernick thanks to his NFL sideline antics!

Check out the full Google Approved list, state by state here!

