The Worst Road In The Truckee Meadows

There are a lot of really bad roads in the Truckee Meadows, thanks to snow, rain and the sand put down to keep roads somewhat safe which often end up tearing up the road making for a pot-hole obstacle course…and let’s not get into the constant cones that seem to reside around the I80/580 interchange and cumbersome Pyramid redevelopment project. What road is the absolute worst? Well, that’s debatable- if you are talking about drivers acting like idiots, Somerset Parkway with their multiple roundabouts (and drivers inability to properly navigate) comes to mind.

How about Dog Valley northwest of town? This is an area many of us locals might hit to score a self-cut Christmas tree, however while the road looks great on GPS, it quickly turns unpaved as you move along, making it treacherous in snowy conditions!

If you are just talking about roads that are likely to take out your suspension due to the fact that they are riddled with potholes, take your pick of many! Head up to the north valleys and you might be surprised to find yourself literally off-roading as many roads aren’t even paved in residential areas!

What say you?

