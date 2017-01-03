Its long been rumored that Jacques Cousteau saw something at the depths of the lake and vowed never to return based on the horror of what he saw. Was it the bodies of mafia criminals perfectly preserved due to the temperatures of the lake? Was it water babies migrating up from Pyramid through an intricate system of water tunnels? Could it have been some kind of fresh water creature we’ve never before identified? There are plenty of theories, but very little conclusive evidence.

Being a NAUI certified diver myself, I’ve been down 180 feet or so on the west shores of the lake and saw an old, wrecked sailboat, few fish and the incredibly surreal sight of the water at the temperature line, where the water became noticably colder just a few feet in front of my face. Yes, you could both feel and SEE the temperature line change where the water just looked oddly different right in front of my hands.

Back in late 2016, KRCA actually did a story about a Lake Tahoe deep water exploration where they did find some interesting creatures lurking beneath the depths. It’s fairly fascinating to watch the video!