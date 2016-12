Please Consider Donating Clean, Lightly Used Coats Of All Sizes To The Homeless Youth Point In Time Count And The Nevada Youth Empowerment Project. Drop-Off Locations Include Brothers Bbq, Pigeon Head Brewery, Ceol Irish Pub, Imbib Custom Brews And Under The Rose Brewing Company. Click On The Link At https://www.facebook.com/TheNYEP/?fref=ts For More Info.